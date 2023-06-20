On 15 and 16 June, a team of marine researchers from Sea Watch Foundation said they were “thrilled” to sight two minke whales during surveys in the area.
This is the first time in a decade that minke whales have been seen in the area.
The sightings were made during line-transect surveys, a type of scientific research that involves systematically measuring the abundance and distribution of marine species.
The surveys were conducted by a team of researchers from Sea Watch Foundation, led by Katrin Lohrengel.
The minke whales were sighted approximately 10 nautical miles off the coast of Cardigan Bay, amidst an area teeming with shearwaters.
The whales were observed engaging in deep dives, which is indicative of foraging behaviour.
The Sea Watch Foundation said: “The sighting of minke whales in Cardigan Bay is a significant event, as it highlights the importance of this vital marine environment.
“Minke whales are an indicator species, meaning that their presence indicates that the ecosystem is healthy.
“The sighting also serves as a reminder of the need for sustained conservation efforts to protect this important area.
“This exceptional sighting is the first documented instance of a minke whale in the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC) since 2013.
“The sighting of the minke whale stands as a testament to the effectiveness of our research methodologies and the unwavering dedication of our team.
“Moreover, it serves as a beacon of hope for future discoveries that can contribute to the ongoing conservation endeavours in the Cardigan Bay SAC.”