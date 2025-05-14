Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, has been able to fund trauma training for Vicki Brown, a Major Trauma Practitioner.
The European Trauma Course (ETC) is a highly acclaimed multidisciplinary course aimed at improving trauma skills, knowledge and team working within trauma teams.
As a Major Trauma Practitioner, Vicki attends and supports trauma calls within the Emergency Department at Glangwili - the health board’s Trauma Unit - as well as providing ongoing advice and support to Major Trauma Patients throughout the health board.
Vicki said: “I’m incredibly grateful that charitable funds allowed me to take part in the trauma training at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
“I hope to share the knowledge and skills gained with colleagues across the health board.”