A world food shop has opened in Aberystwyth, becoming what could well be the first place in the town offering fresh plantain and cassava.
Entrepreneur Phillip Powell has already diversified Aber’s food palate for years with Caribbean restaurant Mama Fay’s, inspired by the “influential character” of his mum, Fay.
The Caribbean restaurant sits opposite the new family shopper ‘Pansy Corna’ on Portland Street, dedicated to his grandmother, Pansy.
Offering exotic fruits, vegetables and other world food produce from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, Aber residents will now have their own chances to try their hands at Caribbean cooking.
Phillip’s newest venture opens officially on Monday 29 April with a launch party and a British Red Cross fundraiser from 10-1pm.
Phillip said: “We are very excited to be doing something a bit new and exciting for Aberystwyth, launching a fresh exotic food and groceries store and Ceredigion's first beer cave.”
The launch will include raffles, giveaways, tasters and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The first 100 customers to Pansy’s Corna could win a coffee machine, cuddly toys, wine, chocolate and isotonics, with free muffins for people who buy coffees.
It will feature Welsh produce plus sweets, milkshakes and slushies.