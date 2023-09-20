The decision to reduce the speed limit to 20mph on some Welsh roads is dividing public opinion in Gwynedd.
A first responder said the decision is ‘bittersweet’, acknowledging some lives will be saved but others could be put in danger thanks to slower response times.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts supports the new speed limit, which came into effect on Sunday, but Tremadog resident Kevin Tiernan said: “It’s chaos, the signs haven’t been changed for one thing. I’m all for it on high streets by schools, but otherwise I think it will cause more problems than it will solve.”
A Barmouth first responder who asked to remain anonymous said: “Our response times are going to be affected due to the restrictions, but it’s bittersweet.
“Yes we’ve got to talk about safety but we’ve also got to discuss practicalities.
“Yes, it will save lives; if you hit someone at 20 it’s not as bad as hitting them at 30 and that’s the argument you’ve got to put forward, but some of these new signs have been put in obscure places where there’s no history of incidents. Is it a cash cow to make money?”
Further questioning the placement of some 20mph signs, the first responder added: “There’s one at Bontddu where there’s no school and the houses and footpath are set back from the road, but there’s no 20mph in Ganllwyd where there is a school.
“There’s a 20mph sign coming into Penrhydeudraeth and there’s no school there, and it’s 20mph now on a small section in Llanelltyd going past a school.”
“We are restricted to speed limit of the highway so this is going to delay us. It’s not really about the vehicle travelling through a 20mph zone, but the accumulation of other traffic travelling through the 20mph zones. It’s just very ill-thought out. If we’re talking about saving lives why is it not compulsory for cyclists, especially children in primary schools cycling to school, to wear helmets.
“I am for a 20mph speed limit it in some areas. Outside schools and hospitals 100 per cent agree, and I see the reasoning behind it, but I think it’s ill-thought out and should have been looked at more realistically.”
Mrs Saville Roberts supports the initiative. She said: “I am supportive of the 20mph limit since my party Plaid Cymru has ensured that this Welsh Government policy will be under continuous review as regards its effectiveness.
“I remember from my days as a county councillor in Morfa Nefyn how desperate people have always been to make our communities as safe as possible.
“Obviously, if I agree that the roads in my community should be as safe as possible, I should respect the same requirement to drive in the same way in other communities.
“The opportunity to slow traffic to 20mph in towns and villages as well as cities will save people’s lives.
“It will encourage parents to have the confidence to let children play outside.
“The hoped-for improved quality of children’s lives and their greater safety is worth it.”