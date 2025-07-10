Plaques have been unveiled to mark the completion of a renovation project at Ffestiniog Railway’s Penrhyn Station, an accomplishment that won the National Railway Heritage Award for a Volunteer Project in 2024.
The project was necessary due to rotting in the external timber cladding. Due to the building’s Grade II listing, Listed Building officers were invited to the site before work commenced to agree what would and would not be acceptable.
Work included insulation and waterproofing to the walls, which needed propping up in places. Plastic gutters were also replaced with cast iron at the rear, and chimneys rebuilt where necessary.
Project volunteers and their guests were invited to the ceremony on 5 July. Paul Scarisbrick, a retired architect who specified what was required to gain Listed Building approval, was among them. Other attendees included representatives from the NRHA, Network Rail, the award sponsors and a local councillor.
Representing the NRHA was Andy Savage, Chairman and long-time Ffestiniog Railway volunteer, Robert Heywood, and Gavin Johns, one of two judges of the project.
Gavin toured Boston Lodge with Ffestiniog Railway General Manager, Paul Lewin, judging the Boston Lodge project as part of the 2025 award process.
Meryl Roberts, local Gwynedd county councillor and Chair of Penrhyn Town Council, also attended the ceremony.
Ffestiniog Railway was represented by staff and volunteers including Iain Wilkinson, Kate Knowles and Phil Hawkins.
The ceremony started with introductions by Alan Norton before speeches from Andy Savage, Gwyn Rees (Network Rail) and Meryl Roberts.
Following the speeches, the plaques were unveiled by Sue and Tim Sharp, two of the regular project volunteers. The plaques are placed either side of the entrance door to the railway hostel.
After this, attendees travelled to Tan y Bwlch in a reserved coach on the Mountain Spirit where there were opportunities to look at Station House renovations.
