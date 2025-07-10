Visit the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth this August for a unique show.
At 2pm on Friday, 1 August, the theatre will host the ‘Puppet Spectacular Glow Show’
This is described as “a captivating one-hour UV puppet show featuring a cast of colourful characters that will delight audiences of all ages”.
Set entirely to music, this enchanting performance uses a vibrant soundtrack that spans the eras — from timeless classics to modern hits — creating a rich, immersive sensory experience. With humour, rhythm, and dazzling glow-in-the-dark visuals, this unique family-friendly event is not to be missed!
Tickets (Adult £12, child £10, family of four £40) are available now.
