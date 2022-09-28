Fishing boat crew call for help
A fishing boat has been towed to shore by Abersoch RNLI.
The volunteer crew was paged by HM Coastguard to assist vessel at 11.05am on Sunday. The lifeboat was launched and the RNLI found that the casualty vessel, a 17ft Shetland leisure fishing boat, had experienced engine failure.
“An auxiliary electric engine was on board but was unfortunately not powerful enough to push the fishing boat against the ebbing spring tide from its position one mile south of St Tudwals West,” an RNLI spokesperson explained.
“The crew established a safe tow and took the vessel to a waiting trailer on Abersoch Harbour beach.
“The lifeboat returned to the station to be cleaned and refuelled and left ready for service at 12.30pm.”
The spokesperson added: “If you do get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”
