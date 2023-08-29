Fishing line recycling bins have been installed along the coast of Gwynedd in a bid to tackle plastic pollution.
The recycling bins at Trefor Quay, Pwllheli’s Traeth Marian-y-de and Gimblet Rock, Traeth y Marine Beach at Criccieth and in the harbour at Barmouth will also benefit wildlife.
Gwynedd Council and Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation have been working together with other partner organisations such as the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme to install bins to collect and recycle old fishing lines.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd cabinet member for the environment said: “The dangers of plastics in the sea is something that has become more apparent over recent years, and has a detrimental effect on the natural environment and wildlife.
“I’m very pleased that we are taking steps to try to ensure that old fishing lines can be recycled and reused. The waste that will be treated will be transformed into useful materials such as chairs, tables, as well as new bins to collect more waste.”
Amlyn Parry from Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau SAC said: “Plastic waste in our seas disrupts the natural environment in many ways. Wildlife can become trapped and entangled in plastics, causing serious harm and death.
“As plastics degrade and break down in the environment, they also contribute to more microplastics.
“Plastics and microplastics are harmful to wildlife because they could be mistaken for food which can lead to all sorts of serious problems, and so recycling is very important.”
Previously, it has not been possible for county councils to receive fishing line for recycling because processing this type of plastic is more complicated than processing usual plastics.
However, Cyngor Gwynedd’s ‘Ardal Ni’ Tidy Team and Street Services have provided great support to the project as well as helping to place bins and to undertake the work of emptying them.