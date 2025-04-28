An Aberaeron woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to using threatening behaviour towards another woman.
Elanor Hughes, of Llety R Alaw, Oxford Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment or distress towards Shirley Hambley at Oxford Mews, Oxford Street, Aberaeron on 3 November last year.
Magistrates handed Hughes a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Hughes was also handed a two year restraining order.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.