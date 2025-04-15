Five Ceredigion landowners will appear in court later this month as a green energy company continues to bring people court to gain access to their land for a large-scale pylon project.
Green GEN Cymru is seeking access to land along the Tywi and Teifi Valley as it plans to install large electricity pylons from Powys to a sub-station in Carmarthen.
The first five landowners, from the Tywi Valley area, all appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 7 April, with protestors gathering outside to support.
Landowners from the Teifi Valley were due in court this week, but the cases have been moved to later in the month.
Abby Farrell and John Edward James Farrell, both of Glan yr Afon, Llanfiar Clydogau, Lampeter; Ian Whitcombe Walker, of Fleinfach, Maescrugiau, Pencader; and John Thomas Geraint Williams and Margaret Iona Williams, both of Tangaer, Cellan were due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.
The cases, along with five others from Peniel and Rhydargaeau in Carmarthenshire, were moved to be heard on 24 April.
Green GEN Cymru told the Cambrian News earlier this month that its “overwhelming preference” is to seek voluntary engagements with land owners.
“We and our external land agents have worked hard and have been actively engaged in negotiating these on Towy Teifi since January 2024 and Towy Usk since January 2023,” a company spokesperson said.
“It is always stressed that agreeing to surveys in no way restricts landowners’ ability to respond to project consultations or express their views on our proposals.
“We are working positively with landowners across all our routes, but unfortunately, we have been unable to reach voluntary agreements with all.
“Electricity infrastructure is of national significance and as a licensed and regulated Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) we have rights of access to progress our projects.
“Where access has been denied we have moved to issuing of statutory notices under Section 172 of the Housing & Planning Act.
“Unfortunately, in some instances we have still been unable to gain access.
“The next step is to apply to the Magistrates’ Court to gain access under Section 173 of the Housing and Planning Act 2016.”
Plaid Cymru politicians representing the area —Ann Davies MP (Caerfyrddin), Ben Lake MP (Ceredigion Preseli), Cefin Campbell MS (Mid and West Wales), Elin Jones MS (Ceredigion), and Adam Price MS (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)—have condemned the legal action, describing it as a heavy-handed strategy to strong-arm communities into submission.
“These legal proceedings are deeply concerning and set a troubling precedent for how companies engage with communities,” the representatives said in a joint statement.
“Local people have consistently expressed their concerns about the proposed pylons and have sought constructive dialogue, but instead of genuine engagement, they are now facing court action. We stand with those affected and will continue to support them in ensuring their voices are heard.”
Local opposition to Green GEN Cymru’s pylon proposals has been vocal and widespread, with campaigners demanding that the company explore alternative options such as undergrounding cables.