PLANS for a three-storey block of flats in Llanbadarn Fawr which attracted numerous objections from residents have been withdrawn by developers.
The plans for six apartments at Yr Hen Stabl, Heol Iwan, were lodged in conjunction with a plan to build a contentious block of flats at the Marina.
Planning documents submitted by Ellis Developments show that the site would have been 67 per cent affordable homes, and used to “off-set” the affordable home requirement of the scheme they are developing on the marina.
While original plans for six flats in a new modern block at the Marina were rejected, late last year developers resubmitted plans for a revised block of five flats on the site.
Planning documents for the new application say that the affordable home element of the schem would be met by the development in Llandabarn, but now those plans have been withdrawn.
In September 2021, plans first submitted in 2018 for a six-storey, six apartment complex at Y Lanfa were blocked by Ceredigion County Council after more than 70 objections were lodged, calling it “monstrous” and “more suited to a city.”
Council planners rejected the scheme in September 2021 over the scale of the building having a detrimental impact on the area, while the highways department raised concerns over car parking and access - concerns shared by residents.
Planning documents show the re-worked building, which would be built into a slope at Y Lanfa, would have a reduction of a storey, from six to five storeys - reducing the overall height from 28.8m to 19.7m.
That fresh application for the marina site is still yet to be decided by Ceredigion County Council planning officers, with the withdrawal of the Llanbadarn scheme meaning a likely change to the affordable home requirement on site.
Neighbours said they have a “considerable number of concerns” over the proposals for Llanbadarn, while ward councillor Gareth Davies said the village “does not have the infrastructure to cope with additional developments” and objected to the scheme.
“The development is totally out of character with the residential area,” he said.