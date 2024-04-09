A FLOOD warning and a series of alerts have been issued across west and mid Wales.
Natural Resources Wales has issued a series of alerts as Storm Pierrick sweeps across the region.
The most severe alert is a flood warning at River Rhyd Hir at Riverside Terrace, Pwllheli.
The warning for Riverside Terrace and the A499 reads: "The A499 between Pwllheli and Penrhos could become impassable.
"The rainfall is forecast to ease within the next two hours and conditions are expected to improve after that time.
"River levels are rising and are expected to do so for the next two hours. There is a significant risk of localised flooding problems from surface water."
Several flood alerts have also been issued along the coast and more inland.
One alert from the Llyn Peninsula down to Borth states: "The Flood Alert is now in force for the next three days.
"Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected.
"We will continue to monitor the situation. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and estuaries.
"Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris."
Another alert for between Clarach and Cardigan, states: "The combination of high tides, forecast winds and wave heights give a risk of flooding around the high tides between 7am Sunday, 7 April and 10.30am, Friday 12 April.
"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.
"Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris. We will continue to monitor the situation."
Alerts are also in place along the Teifi.
The upper Teifi alert reads: "Rivers in the upper Teifi catchment upstream of Llanybydder including Llanybydder.
"A period of adverse weather is affecting this region.
"River Levels have responded to recent rainfall.
"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. We will continue to monitor the situation.
A Lower Teifi warning downstream of Llanybydder states the same warning.
An alert has also been put in place for Glaslyn and Dwyryd in Gwynedd stating: "Areas around the river Glaslyn and river Dwyryd, from Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant.
River levels are expected to be above normal. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected. "We will continue to monitor the situation."
A yellow warning for wind comes to an end at 3pm on Tuesday.
High tide in Aberystwyth is expected at 9.30pm this evening.