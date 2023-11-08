PRELIMINARY work on Aberaeron’s £32m flood defences is expected to start later this month, with a ‘meet the contractor’ drop-in session taking place in the town next week.
Back in August, it was announced that works to protect Aberaeron from flooding with a new coastal defence scheme had obtained Welsh Government funding of nearly £27m.
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme will be funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.
The scheme itself was approved in February, with BAM Nuttall Ltd appointed as contractors.
A statement by BAM Nuttall, shared by local county councillor Elizabeth Evans, read: “We’re preparing to start mobilisation in November with establishment of our compound. Works will then commence in various locations in December.
“Before we start, we want to speak to you to let you know more about the works and answer any questions you have.”
A public ‘Meet the Contractor’ event is taking place at County Hall, Market Street, Aberaeron on 15 November from 2pm to 7pm.
The company said the focus of the event will be on “having good conversations,” rather than a display of exhibition-style posters “encouraging people to chat with us about the work we are doing in the town”.
“We want the community to understand how the works could affect them and the steps we are taking to minimise disruption and inconvenience.
“We also want to listen to the concerns they may have.
“We want to minimise disruption and keep Aberaeron on the move.
“As with any major infrastructure project there will be a lot of construction activity taking place around the town during the course of the project.
“We have thought a lot about how to minimise disruption, but it is inevitable that we will have some impact on travel in the town. We want to make sure that Aberaeron residents and businesses know what’s going on.”
Cllr Evans, said: “‘I would urge both residents of Aberaeron and local businesses to attend the ‘drop-in’ session so that they can gain a better understanding of the project, and to ask any questions.
“I know from past experience that these contractors are excellent at relationship building with communities; I therefore view this as the beginning of an 18-month relationship between Bam Nuttall, and Aberaeron.”
“I think there is finally a sense of excitement in the town that this project is finally going ahead.”