A flood warning has been issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for River Teifi at Pontrhydfendigaid and Lampeter.
Flooding is expected for properties adjacent to and to the north of the River Teifi in Pontrhydfendigaid, including Bridge Street. Flooding is also expected to the north of the River Teifi in Lampeter, including the supermarket and Leisure centre.
Regarding the River Teifi in Pontrhydfendigaid, including Bridge Street, the NRW’s website warning states: “The River Teifi at Pontrhydfendigaid is expected to continue to rise until approximately 1pm Saturday 7th December.
“The rainfall is forecast to ease by approximately 2pm Saturday 7th December. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
In their warning about the north of the River Teifi in Lampeter, including the supermarket and leisure centre, they state: “ River levels are rising. Heavy rain associated with Storm Darragh.
“Flooding to property is expected.
“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is ongoing.
“Impacts are expected to occur 11am Saturday 7th December.
“The River Teifi at Pont Llanio gauge is expected to continue to rise until approximately 3pm Saturday 7th December.
“The rainfall is forecast to ease by approximately 2pm today.
“We will continue to monitor the situation.”