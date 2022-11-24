Flood warnings issued for Aberystwyth and Borth
A NUMBER of flood warning have been issued for the Aberystwyth and Borth areas for this evening.
Natural Resources Wales has issued flood warnings in Borth, along the Rier Leri and the tidal area along Aberystwyth seafront.
High tide is expected at 8:15pm on Thursday 24 November 2022 at Borth.
Wave overtopping at the seafront is expected to occur between 7:15pm and 9:45pm. The properties closest to the sea front are most at risk.
The warning along Aberystwyth seafront from Natural Resources Wales relates to property along Victoria Terrace, Marine Terrace and South Marine Terrace. The warning says: “In particular the road along the sea frontage and cellars of properties bordering the road
“The winds is forecast to be force 6-7 from a SSW direction. Offshore waves are expected to be moderate. Be careful on beaches and promenades. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous [and could contain debris].”
The Borth warning relates to the area from Ynyslas to Brynowen, including low lying land and properties between the sea defences and the River Leri
NRW says: “The high tide is at 8:15PM on Thursday 24 November 2022.
“The tide level is expected to reach 3.55 metres above Ordnance Datum. Wave overtopping at the sea front is expected to occur between 7:15PM and 9:45PM. The properties closest to the sea front are most at risk.”
A third warning has been issued for properties along the River Leri including Glanlerry Caravan Park and Animalarium
The warning reads: “This Flood Warning is based on a Tidal Forecast. The high tide is at 8:15PM on Thursday 24 November 2022. The tide level is expected to reach 2.92 metres above Ordnance Datum. There is a significant risk of localised flooding problems from surface water.”
A yellow weather warning for heavy winds was issued by the Met Office earlier today which runs until midnight
If you are worried or experiencing flooding, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
You can visit Natural Resources Wales website to see the current flood warnings in force, check the river and sea levels or keep an eye on the 5-day flood risk forecast: https://naturalresources.wales/?lang=en
