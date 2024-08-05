A flower festival has taken place at a church in Gwynedd.
The annual flower festival at Holy Trinity Church in Penrhyndeudraeth took place from Wednesday 31 July to Sunday, 4 August. Floral arrangements from churches in the Bro Moelwyn Ministry Area and local social clubs were on display.
The displays were mainly of garden flowers to highlight the need to reduce carbon footprint from using imported blooms, with many depicting stories and quotes from the bible.
See some of the displays in the pictures below and in the video above.
Penny Crook from St Mary's, Beddgelert, with 'A prayer for Ukraine' and Nesta Hughes from St Madryn's Church, Trawsfynydd (Pictures supplied)