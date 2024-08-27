Speaking on plans for the Bodlondeb site, Gareth Thomas, Regional Development Manager at Wales & West Housing, said that work on plans to redevelop the site for affordable housing are continuing and said the site would feature “quality, modern, energy-efficient homes that will help to meet the high demand for housing for local people of all ages in Aberystwyth.” The money from the sale, Ceredigion County Council said, will help towards providing care in other locations in the north county and will offset some of the costs the council took on by taking over the under threat Hafan y Waun home in June last year.