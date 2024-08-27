A GROUP of residents have laid flowers outside a former care home in Penparcau to protest plans to demolish the building to make way for social housing.
Around 30 people gathered on Saturday outside Bodlondeb, which has laid empty since being closed by Ceredigion County Council in 2018.
The site was purchased by Wales and West Housing in December last year, who recently submitted an application to demolish the building with its iconic green roof.
The event was organised by community stalwart David ‘Dai dogs’ Thomas, to commemorate the huge affection that Bodlondeb is still held in by the community.
One of those in attendance on Saturday, George Holloway, said: “Flowers were placed on the perimeter fence and the general feelings of those present were of concern and support for the residents of Bow Street who are at risk of losing Cartref Tregerddan Residential Home.
“With delayed discharges from hospital and Hywel Dda looking towards closing the inpatient beds in Tregaron Hospital, these potential bed losses and losses to the communities they serve are part of a move to limit hospital admissions by providing care closer to home.
“Will Hywel Dda’s plans to transfer the Tregaron Hospital staff to the community be workable, given the fact that there is a chronic shortage of care workers both in health and social care?”
Hywel Dda is currently holding ‘engagement sessions’ on proposals for a “new model of care” in the Tregaron area, which will see the nine hospital beds removed from the hospital, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
Speaking on plans for the Bodlondeb site, Gareth Thomas, Regional Development Manager at Wales & West Housing, said that work on plans to redevelop the site for affordable housing are continuing and said the site would feature “quality, modern, energy-efficient homes that will help to meet the high demand for housing for local people of all ages in Aberystwyth.” The money from the sale, Ceredigion County Council said, will help towards providing care in other locations in the north county and will offset some of the costs the council took on by taking over the under threat Hafan y Waun home in June last year.
The demolition application is expected to be heard in September.