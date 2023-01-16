The University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Lampeter Town Council presented Lampeter Food Bank with a cheque of £1,000 following the Town and Gown Christmas Fayre held on the Lampeter campus in December.
The university and council would like to thank everyone who supported.
Pictured above, from left to right, are: Zareen Cave and Julia Lim from the Lampeter Food Bank, Lampeter mayor Cllr Helen Thomas, deputy mayor Cllr Rhys Bebb, Gwilym Dyfri Jones Provost for Lampeter and Carmarthen campuses, and Hazel Thomas, Canolfan Tir Glas co-ordinator.