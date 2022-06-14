Food hygiene ratings handed to two Powys establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Powys establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Powys’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday 14th June 2022 8:41 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sennybridge, Brecon, Powys was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 9.
And Ascona Group Crossgates Cafe Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crossgates Cafe Express, Crossgates Service Station, Crossgates, Llandrindod Wells was also given a score of four on May 9.
