New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Gwynedd establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following restaurants, cafes or canteens all received a rating of five-out-of-five: Y Gegin Fawr at Aberdaron, Retreat Cafe & Bar at Market Hall College Green, Tywyn, Bamboo House (S J Leslie Ltd) at The Bamboo House Chinese Restaurant, Pwllheli, Twnti Seafood Restaurant at Tu Hwnt I'R Afon Restaurant, Rhydyclafdy, Hen Blas Crafts And Cafe, Aberdaron.
Sopna Tandoori Restaurant, Pontrug got four-out-of-five.
Bocs Bwyd at Bryncir Attested Market, Bryncir, got three-out-of-five.
Pubs next and the Ship Aground at Talsarnau got four-out-of-five, Anglesey Arms Ltd, at Anglesey Hotel, Caernarfon received a rating of two and Tafarn y Ty'n Llan at Tyn Llan, Llandwrog received just one-out-of-five.