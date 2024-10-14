A Tregaron man was shocked when he woke up to find graffiti painted across the town calling him “gay”.
Dilwyn Daniel was at work on Sunday 6 October when his friend phoned him to ask who he’d upset - after five walls around the town were graffitied naming him as “gay” and used slurs of a sexual nature.
The 61-year-old Tregaron hospital porter, who is married with a wife, two children and four grandchildren, has branded the act “cowardly and immature”.
The former Cambrian News printer of 40 years said: “The most annoying part is I’ve got no idea who it is - I’ve not upset anybody for 20 years.
“I haven’t got a clue.
“I’m quite thick-skinned but it's bothered the family - my wife and the grandkids are understandably upset.
“I was more angry.
“I’ve since received lots of messages of support from friends.”
The community came together to remove the graffiti, which was painted with a spray can across different residential homes, the rugby club and the cattle market, all of which have “no connection” to Dilwyn.
Some of the words are still visible.
Dilwyn, who manages the Tregaron Turfs men’s football team, said: “We’ve had a few games against other teams where it got a bit feisty, but nothing happened to make somebody do this.
“Whoever did this isn’t brave enough to come to my door, instead doing this under the cover of darkness, is immature and a coward.”
His wife Christine Daniel said: “This has been really upsetting for us as a family but also for the people whose properties were damaged.” He and the police are calling for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting the police reference number 24000874018.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: “Sometime between 5.30am and 7am on Sunday, 6 October 2024, five properties in the Tregaron area were vandalised by graffiti written on the walls.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DP-20241006-074
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”