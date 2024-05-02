THUNDERSTORMS are set to hit parts of Wales later on Thursday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.
The warning runs from midday today (Thursday) until midnight tonight and says thundrestorms may cause travel disruption and flooding in some areas.
The Met Office says: "While some areas will remain remain dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening from the east and move relatively slowly westwards or northwestwards.
“Where thunderstorms occur, heavy rain accompanied by frequent lightning is likely with potential for 25 to 30 mm of rain to fall in 1 or 2 hours in a few places and perhaps as much as 50 mm could fall in one or two spots.
“In a few places there may also be some hail.”