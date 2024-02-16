A YELLOW warning for heavy rain has been issued for all of Wales this weekend, with some disruption likely.
The warning comes into force at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6pm Sunday, as spells of rain, some heavy, push east across the United Kingdom.
The Met Office warning says: "An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.
"Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening."
The Met Office adds that bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer; flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and some interruption to power supplies and other services likely