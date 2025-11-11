The former clerk of Aberdyfi Community Council has received a long service award in recognition of her outstanding support for the British Legion Poppy Appeal.
Avril Richards fittingly received the award on Remembrance Sunday, 9 November.
David Richardson, organiser of the local British Legion Poppy Appeal, presented the award.
He said: “Avril thoroughly deserves this award.
“She has been a great support to the Poppy Appeal for over 30 years and has helped in numerous ways during this time and especially leading up to Remembrance Sunday every year.
“It is very fitting that Avril should receive this award on Remembrance Day, and by the Commando Memorial in Penhelig Park.
“The Commando Memorial commemorates the commandos of 3 Troop who trained in Aberdyfi during the Second World War, and the memorial was unveiled in Penhelig Park, Aberdyfi in 1999.
“As clerk to the community council at the time, Avril was one of the main organisers in arranging the Memorial Stone to be placed in Penhelig Park, but also went far beyond her clerk duties to help to bring this about.
“Many thanks again to Avril for all her help and for her continuing dedication to the British Legion Poppy Appeal.”
