Gwynedd A&E doctor Nikki Sommers is busting myths about stem cell donation after giving a stranger a second chance at life.
Nikki, from Cwm-y-glo donated her stem cells to save a seriously ill patient.
She was matched just six months after joining the stem cell donor register held by blood cancer charity DKMS, and shares her story to challenge common myths and encourage others to sign up.
“I’d always meant to sign up,” Nikki, 37, says of the DKMS register.
“As a medical student, I’d looked into joining, but never got round to it. When I saw DKMS mentioned online, I decided to finally do it.”
DKMS holds the largest stem cell donor register in the UK, with over one million active donors signed up. But with someone in the UK diagnosed with blood cancer every 14 minutes, there’s an urgent need for more people to join.
Nikki had heard myths about stem cell donation.
“I knew the chances of being matched were low, and I’d heard it could be painful or complicated. But when I got the call in June, I realised how straightforward and supported the process really is.
“I cared for a patient who had undergone a transplant and was in isolation for weeks, unable to see family. It feels full circle to now be on the other side of that experience.”
Nikki travelled to The Christie in Manchester to donate stem cells through a simple, outpatient procedure similar to donating blood platelets.
“I had a few days of injections to boost my stem cells beforehand, which was manageable —I just felt a bit tired. The actual donation was straightforward and took place over one day. The nurses and DKMS team were fantastic. I felt really well looked after and had lots of support.”
Just over a week after donating, Nikki was already back at the gym.
“It’s not a big impact, and you get to make a massive difference to someone’s life.”
Nikki’s stem cells have gone to an overseas patient.
“I don’t know much about them, but I hope they’re doing well. It’s humbling to think a few hours of my time could give someone decades more with their family.
“Nine out of 10 donations are done via a non-surgical method, similar to giving blood. My donation was completed in a single day, without an operation.
“I had mild fatigue from the pre-donation injections, but I was back at the gym just over a week later. In fact, most DKMS donors report being fully back on their feet within a fortnight.
“Every new donor increases the chances for patients still waiting to find a compatible donor – just by signing up you are part of a worldwide chain of hope.
“Signing up involves a few cheek swabs and a short health questionnaire – which take just minutes. If you are matched with someone needing stem cells, DKMS guides donors through every step. The experience was straightforward, safe, and incredibly rewarding.”
Nikki is keen to encourage others to join the stem cell donor registry. Find out more at dkms.org.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.