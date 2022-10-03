Former Aberystwyth Lions gift memorial bench to HAHAV
Saturday 8th October 2022 12:00 pm
Former Aberystwyth Lions members with the memorial bench at HAHAV’s Plas Antaron in Penparcau (Picture supplied )
Former Aberystwyth Lions Club members have donated a bench, in memory of one of their founding members, to Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers (HAHAV) in Penparcau.
Plas Antaron, now the home of HAHAV, was the headquarters for many years of Aberystwyth Lions Club.
As one of the final acts of the members, who have all now resigned from the club, it was decided to give a bench to HAHAV dedicated to John Davies.
He was the last founding member – Charter Lion – to have been a Lion up to his untimely death in 2021.
Pictured are, from left: former Lions Gareth Hughes, Gwyn Evans, David Ebenezer, Jeff Wright, Dai Thomas, Eric Owen, Marnie Taylor and Mike Taylor. Also present was Adele Wright
