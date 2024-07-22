Further developments of a previously-approved scheme to convert Cardigan’s former health centre to retail use have been approved by county planners.
Last year, an application for extensions to the vacant building and a change of use from the former Cardigan health centre, Feidrfair, to a retail use and a dentist’s surgery was granted.
Now, a further application has been approved by Ceredigion planners for full permission for the scheme, with finalised plans for the extensions and car park layout.
The move will see 18 car parking spaces, including one disabled space, with nine allocated for the retail unit, and nine for private parking.
The NHS Charsfield Dental Practice in Priory Street will move into the proposed new first floor dental surgery.