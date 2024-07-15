Former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Deio Owen will be the next NUS Wales President.
Deio was announced as the incoming president at the National Union of Students (NUS) Wales annual conference.
He will begin his term this summer, and said he will work to ensure students “get the best deal possible”.
Deio, from Abererch near Pwllheli, studied A-levels at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus, also serving as Student Union president for the college.
He graduated from Cardiff University last year with a degree in Welsh and Politics, and was recently appointed the first Vice-President of Welsh Language, Culture and Community for Cardiff Students' Union.
Deio said: “I'm very excited to start my new role as NUS Cymru President in July.
“We're at a turning point in the post-16 education sector in Cymru and I'm looking forward to ensuring that students and students' unions get the best deal possible.”
Deio was also appointed one of two new Young Trustees of Urdd Gobaith Cymru recently, along with Emily Pemberton from Cardiff.
They were both appointed on a three-year term, and will sit on the Board of Trustees, ensuring young people have a voice in decision-making for Wales’ largest youth organisation.