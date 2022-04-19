Former Criccieth RNLI operations manager honoured

Pictured from left to right are: Lifeboat operations manager, Clive Moore, Area lifesaving manager, Andy Dodd, former lifeboat operations manager, Chris Fisher and chairman Peter Williams ( Cambrian News )

Criccieth RNLI’s new lifeboat operations manager has praised his predecessor, who receives an Excellence in Volunteering Award.

Clive Moore joined Criccieth having already enjoyed a distinguished career spanning 35 years as both coxswain and helm aboard Pwllheli’s lifeboats.

He takes over from Chris Fisher who stepped up from his helms role to act as acting lifeboat operations manager in the interim.

Chris retains his deputy launch authority and helms duties, continuing to build on his 25-year career with the RNLI.

Acknowledging Chris’ outstanding contribution to the RNLI, he received an Excellence in Volunteering Award by Area lifesaving manager, Andy Dodd.

Clive was instrumental in securing a new lifeboat for Pwllheli, whilst identifying, designing and overseeing the construction of their new lifeboat station.

His son, Tomos, is Coxswain/mechanic at Pwllheli. At 29, Tomos is among the RNLI’s youngest coxswains and follows in his father’s footsteps.

Away from the RNLI, Clive is also a First Responder with the Ambulance Service, a qualified private pilot, and a keen mountaineer and cyclist.

Upon his appointment as Criccieth’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, Clive said: “I am immensely proud. Over the years, I have witnessed first-hand the commitment and skill of the crew at Criccieth having operated with them on several occasions. I am excited about the opportunities to grow and develop the station and crew as we look forward to the future.