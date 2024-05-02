Wales’ former First Minister, Carwyn Jones, will discuss the constitutional future of Wales at a talk at Aberystwyth University later this month.
Dr Anwen Elias and Mr Jones will consider the work of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.
Dr Elias, Co-Director of Aberystwyth University’s Centre for Welsh Politics and Society and a member of the constitutional commission, said: “There’s been much discussion recently about the constitutional future of Wales and the UK; this is a chance to take stock of different proposals for constitutional reform and consider what – if anything – might change after the next General Election.”
The free event takes place on Monday 13 May from 6pm in the Main Hall of the International Politics Building.