Former Lampeter student gives ‘truly fascinating’ talk

Malsa Maaz, a former Lampeter University student has given a ‘fascinating’ talk on her latest research ( UWTSD )

A FORMER Lampeter university student has given a “fascinating” talk on her latest research.

A former University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Anthropology student in Lampeter, Malsa Maaz was recently invited to give a TEDx talk under the title ‘The human story behind the glass cabinet’.

Malsa is a cultural anthropologist who is passionate about Maldivian culture. Being the daughter of a sailor, she grew up listening to stories from around the world and was inspired by it.

Following the completion of her Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology & Anthropology and Master of Research in Engaged Anthropology at UWTSD’s Lampeter campus, she conducted fieldwork exploring the coconut culture of the Maldives.

Her latest research examines how the human body holds and transmits cultural knowledge.

A TEDx Talk is a showcase for speakers presenting great, well-formed ideas in under 18 minutes.

“I was honoured to be invited to give this TEDx talk and to have such a fantastic opportunity to present my work,” she said.

Dr Luci Attala, senior lecturer in Anthropology, was Malsa’s tutor during her time at UWTSD.

She said: “I was delighted to see Malsa have this wonderful opportunity to present her work.

“She was an excellent student and has a fantastic story to tell.

“Her research work is extremely interesting which made for a truly fascinating talk.

“It was clear that the audience were very engaged with what she had to say and were keen to explore her ideas further.