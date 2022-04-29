Former mid-Wales MP banned from entering Russia

Former MP Glyn Davies is among 287 members of the House of Commons to have been banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin ( Unknown )

A FORMER Montgomeryshire MP is among a group of hundreds of politicians banned from entering Russia as part of sanctions by the Russian government.

Glyn Davies is among 287 members of the House of Commons to have been banned from entering Russia by the Kremlin.

Mr Davies is no longer a MP, but was most recently the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, and left the Commons in November 2019 after nine years.

Many current MPs do not feature on the banned list released by the Kremlin last week.

The Kremlin is sanctioning British MPs in retaliation against the UK’s action over the Ukrainian invasion, according to a statement from the Russian foreign ministry.

Boris Johnson told MPs reportedly sanctioned by Russia to “regard it as a badge of honour”.

A translation of a statement reported by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti says: “On the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.