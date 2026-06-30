Former Conservative MP Craig Williams this week pleaded guilty to cheating at gambling when betting on the date of the 2024 general election.
The MP, who went on to lose his seat, had previously admitted to making a “huge error of judgement” when placing a £100 bet on the July election date just three days before the Prime Minister revealed the snap election date.
Williams worked as parliamentary private secretary to then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak between Oct 2022 and June 2024.
On Monday 29 June, the disgraced former minister entered a guilty plea at Southwark Crown Court in London, hearing that he had not only placed a £100 bet on the date, but also one of £250, and £22.50.
Prosecuting KC Zoe Johnson said at the hearing that 41-year-old Williams was “given a privileged position; he was party to a number of meetings in both Downing Street and Conservative headquarters when the date of the general election was discussed.”
She added: “He has now accepted by his plea that he used highly sensitive and confidential information to place bets and to profit."
Three further cheating charges, which he pleaded not guilty to, would be dropped at sentencing.
Fourteen other co-defendants in the trial include multiple Conservative party staff, including former Conservative Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, and a former police officer.
Twelve co-defendants pleaded not guilty at the hearing on Monday.
Amy Hind, the wife of Conservative deputy digital director Anthony Hind, also pleaded guilty to cheating at election betting, having made three bets on the election date and attempting to make two bets over £700 on a July poll.
Sentencing will not happen until Williams’ co-defendants have been tried in hearings in September 2027 and January 2028.
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