“We began as we always do, getting a good understanding through interviewing the entire family. I truly believe that having a background as a paramedic with the New York City Fire Department in the 90’s and then as an NYPD Police Officer for 20 years, thoroughly prepared me for this type of “work”. When you walk into an apartment and cameras are rolling for the documentary, only years of that experience would have me trained to block out any outside interferences and focus on the task at hand. Faith, understanding of biblical doctrine, interview techniques and investigation skills learned through many years of experience from both professions are the key to taking on this “work”.