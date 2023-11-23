Sunsail offers sailing holidays. Describing a typical day, Lois said: “You’d brief guests so they know how the systems on the boat work. Once the guests had left for the week you’d take a boat or two and give them a service, maintenance, check the sails etc. You get to take some of the boats out, and sometimes they do team-building exercises, or sometimes you might go out for a week on a flotilla. We’re based 10 minutes out of Dubrovnik, so on days off there are quite a few mountains nearby to go walking in. You can visit Dubrovnik’s old town, which is quite interesting and historical, or you could hop on a boat and explore the islands around Dubrovnik.