A former engineering student has secured an apprenticeship with Rehau and another is sailing boats in Dubrovnik .
Sion Jones, 18, has been recruited by Rehau in Blaenau Ffestiniog as an electrical engineering apprentice following his two-year BTEC Level 3 Enhanced Engineering diploma at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Pwllheli. Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Lois Roberts has been speaking to students about her Adriatic adventures.
As part of Sion's course, he also completed the City and Guilds Performing Engineering Operations as well as 150 hours of work experience.
Alongside his work with Rehau, Sion will continue his studies with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. From September, he will be following a Level 3 BTEC in Electrical Engineering to further enhance his skill set.
“The BTEC Level 3 Enhance course has prepared me well for a bright future in the world of engineering,” said Sion, from Chwilog, who received five offers of employment as he neared the end of his course.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to work for Rehau as an electrical apprentice. I’ve learned many things from being here so far and will continue to do so in the future.
“The apprenticeship is a two-year placement which will give me a BTEC Level 3 in the electrical engineering core units and also a Level 3 diploma in specialist trade multi-skill technical units which I am very excited to start in September.”
Emlyn Evans, Engineering Lecturer at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor and also a former employee of Rehau Ltd, said: “After completing his engineering studies at the Hafan campus in Pwllheli, Sion has a great opportunity to enhance his skill set further with a renowned apprenticeship provided by Rehau Ltd.
“I wish Sion all the best in the future as the opportunities with Rehau Ltd will be endless. Sion will continue his learning within Grŵp Llandrillo Menai as part of his development.
“All the staff from the Engineering department wish him all the best with his future studies and career.”
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor is proud to provide students with a great foundation to support their progression into the world of work and the engineering industry. Students have progressed from the engineering campuses in many directions.
Some have gone to university to specialise in motorsport, civil and mechanical disciplines, while others have gained full-time employment in local garages, the renewables sector or through apprenticeships with renowned companies such as Rehau, Rolls Royce Aero Engines and Ryanair.
Lois, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, landed a job as a flotilla technician in Croatia after studying Marine Engineering. She headed for Croatia after completing her Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering in Pwllheli this summer. While visiting home she returned to college to talk to the current cohort about her travels.
“It’s been brilliant,” said Lois, who applied for the job after attending a presentation by Sunsail at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhos-on-Sea campus.
“When I went to Croatia I was really nervous because I’d never been anywhere by myself before. But once I got there I realised everyone was in the same situation, which made it a bit easier. You get to hang around with a great bunch of people and make new friends.
“I showed the students pictures of some of our boats, spoke about what a normal day looks like and about some of the privileges you get while you’re working. They were very keen to learn more about how they could get out there and hopefully it gave them a bit of motivation.”
Sunsail offers sailing holidays. Describing a typical day, Lois said: “You’d brief guests so they know how the systems on the boat work. Once the guests had left for the week you’d take a boat or two and give them a service, maintenance, check the sails etc. You get to take some of the boats out, and sometimes they do team-building exercises, or sometimes you might go out for a week on a flotilla. We’re based 10 minutes out of Dubrovnik, so on days off there are quite a few mountains nearby to go walking in. You can visit Dubrovnik’s old town, which is quite interesting and historical, or you could hop on a boat and explore the islands around Dubrovnik.
“When the season changes there may be the possibility to go to Thailand, Australia or the Caribbean. Sunsail also has bases in the USA, Greece, Italy and the Seychelles.”
Lois said her course at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor prepared her well, adding: “Marine Engineering is a fantastic subject to study.
“It gives you loads of different opportunities. And there is no better place to study than in Pwllheli.”
