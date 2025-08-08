A former 19th century workhouse which later became an NHS health centre is set for a new lease of life as part of a plan to promote enterprise in Pwllheli.
The former Pwllheli Poor Law Union which later would become the Pwllheli Health Centre is a complex of buildings in a residential area of the town centre.
The site on the Ala Road had been empty and disused for more than eight years, until it was finally sold by auction last year.
In a successful planning application to Cyngor Gwynedd the site’s owner Iwan Rhys Parry had called for a change of use of the former health centre in order to house storage units and offices.
His submission said he had a “vision” to breathe new life into the building and to develop the site to attract local businesses.
Situated along the main A499 the workhouse was originally built in 1837.
Established to house the destitute, workhouses served as a last resort for those who could not support themselves. Workhouses became known for their harsh conditions and strict rules.
Pwllheli’s workhouse was developed as the Pwllheli Poor Law Union, on 3 June of that year, and served around 32 parishes.
Families were often separated, and residents were required to perform work, often similar to the punishments metred out in prisons, such as oakum picking, in exchange for basic food and shelter.
Until the Poor Law Amendment Act 1834, relief of the poor had been the responsibility of the parish, according to Gwynedd Archives.
Following the Act, parishes were then grouped into Unions which were charged with providing relief of the able-bodied poor.
The latest plans for the building describe changes and floor plans to the main building development on an area of 4021 square metres
The applicant had stated: “I have very recently become the owner of this substantial site with the intention of developing and renovating the buildings for the benefit of the town and surrounding area.
“My vision is to develop the site to attract local businesses to the site. There is a large car park and courtyard which would be ideal for this purpose.
“The site is listed by CADW as a Grade II listed site with the reference 4468. The site has been empty for the past eight years and has therefore fallen into a state of disrepair.”
After enquiring about the availability of grants, he noted that “substantial investment” would be needed to restore the roofs, windows, doors and internal floors and rooms.
The application was agreed by council planners in Gwynedd with conditions, on Wednesday, 6 August.
The conditions placed on the application include a requirement to “ensure the satisfactory development of the site to safeguard the visual amenities of the area”.
The application describes storage units in the main building and storage boxes in some of the larger rooms, as well as business offices.
The application also stated the development could provide two full time jobs in the town.
