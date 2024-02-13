Pwllheli’s former workhouse is to go under the hammer later this year with a guide price of £250,000.
The listed building and former hospital in the town has been put up for sale by NHS Wales, along with the Cilan clinic in Pwllheli and Ruthin Health Centre.
The online auction site says Pwllheli Health Centre on Ala Road, started its life as a Victorian workhouse, before being converted into a hospital and clinic.
The property was closed around years ago
The listing, which has a guide price of £250,000 and up, adds: “The property occupies a number of low rise buildings, laid out in a large grid patten to capture the maximum natural light from all sides.
“The main building fronts the road with a stone block front elevation and is laid out predominantly over ground and first floors with a small second floor, beneath a pitched roof.
“This block then extends deeply back into the site with a further block crossing at mid point.
“There are in addition a detached building close to the front of the site and at the rear a large boiler house with tall chimney.
“There are open spaces all around the walled site with parking areas.
“The interior of the buildings have been vandalised and the property is in a poor state of repair, however damage from water ingress is not extensive.
Cilan Clinic on Penlan Street in Pwllheli has a guide price of £115,000, with the listing saying: “The property dates from the 1880’s and comprises a mid terraced attractive stone building, formerly used as a clinic.
“There is a dentist on one side and antique shop on the other.
“A few door away is the HSBC bank. The area is predominately mixed commercial.
“The property is arranged over ground and two upper floors, and to the rear benefits from a private walled and gated parking area accessed off a public pay and display town centre car park.
“The front door leads into an entrance hallway off which lie a number of rooms as well as stairs to the upper floors.
“There is a rear door to the car park.
“The upper floors follow the same configuration with rooms accessed off central corridors.
“The property is Grade II Listed.
Ruthin Health Centre which also includes the ambulance station is also listed with a guide price of £115,000.
The online auction will take place on the Bidx1 website on 25 April.