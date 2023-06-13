Mr Turner, who said he had suffered diarrhoea after swimming recently, added: “My wife relies on the sea for her mental health, and she hasn’t been able to go in now for two weeks because the water quality is so bad. You go in the sea, and you stink. We’ve been advising people not to go in – because we knew people who were getting ill. I’ve known Tywyn my whole life and lived in Cornwall for 20 years, and I’ve never seen an algae bloom like this.”