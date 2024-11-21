Large parts of Wales could see more snow and ice this evening before milder weather brings a storm in from the Atlantic.
Storm Bert is set to hit over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Before then, a warning from midday Thursday until 10am Friday says wintry showers and icy patches are expected this evening and overnight, perhaps leading to some travel disruption
The Met Office says: "Wintry showers are expected to gradually move south this afternoon, then feeding inland from Irish Sea and North Sea coasts at times this evening and overnight, especially through the Cheshire Gap to affect parts of the Midlands and north Wales. Where these occur 2-5cm of fresh snow is possible, with this most likely on ground above 100m.
Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing, especially following any showers."
Storm Bert is set to reach the UK on Saturday, bringing with it heavy rain and snow, together with strong winds to large swathes of the country.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.”
“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.”
“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”
Further Ahead
Unsettled weather is likely to continue into the start of next week, with strong winds and some showers for many parts. Although temperatures will be around average for most places, strong winds mean it will feel rather cold.
Looking further ahead there are indications we could see a brief return to colder conditions with wintry showers for a time, especially in the north, before it becomes unsettled and milder again at then end of next week.