Free festive parking to return in Gwynedd
Free parking will be introduced at Gwynedd Council car parks to support local businesses and encourage people to shop locally this Christmas.
There will be free parking in the council car parks from 11am onwards every day between 10 and 27 December. Fees will be reintroduced from 28 December.
The council is urging Gwynedd residents to support the county’s local businesses during the Christmas period – a time for the retail and entertainment sector.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We are urging people to shun shopping trips away in the big cities and the large on-line corporations by supporting the small businesses which are the backbone of our high streets.
“We remember that many of these businesses went the extra mile for our communities during the pandemic.
“So, if you’re shopping for those special gifts, purchasing food and drink for the festivities or considering a celebration meal – remember the wealth of small business and crafters here in Gwynedd and take advantage of the free parking.”
Information about some of the produce available in Gwynedd is available at www.visitsnowdonia.info/shopping-and-local-produce.
Locations of all the council-run car parks is available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking.
If you park in car parks owned by other organisations, you should check the arrangements before parking as it is possible there will be no free parking there.
