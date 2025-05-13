Meirionnydd Ramblers tackle Moel Lefn, Moel yr Ogof and Moel Hebog on Tuesday, 20 May.
The walk from Rhyd Ddu to Beddgelert heads up through forestry, continuing up to the ridge to take in all three tops. After the final pull up to the summit of Moel Hebog, we make a steep descent into Beddgelert, crossing the Welsh Highland Railway and passing Cloch Isaf farm. Expect a mix of surfaced paths, rough tracks and grassy paths, with some rockier sections and the odd bit of scree.
(There are alternative options for latter part of the walk, omitting Moel Hebog and making an easier descent, depending on conditions on the day.)
Meet at 9.45am near Glaslyn ice-cream parlour, Beddgelert (Grid Ref: SH589480, Postcode: LL55 4YB), for 10.02am S3 bus to Rhyd Ddu. Car-parks available nearby (fee payable) for this Group Grade B+, 8 mile, National Grade: Strenuous walk. Estimated finish time, 5.15pm.
Alternatively meet at Rhyd-ddu, by car park at 10.15am (Grid Ref: SH571524).
Finish, Beddgelert (Grid Ref: SH589480, Postcode: LL55 4YB)
Contact Adrian, 01341 422893 or 07729 686572
Take on Tomen y Mur on Saturday, 24 May.
This is a circular walk requiring little effort exploring the remains of a fort and the pre-existing Roman site.
Go through woodland, trails over hillsides and farmland. We return on the lakeside path along Llyn Trawsfynydd.
Bring a packed lunch for this Group Grade C, circular, 6.5 mile, National Grade: Moderate walk.
Estimated finish, 3pm.
Contact Rosie T, 07599 086411.
Visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more info/changes.