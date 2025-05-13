The walk from Rhyd Ddu to Beddgelert heads up through forestry, continuing up to the ridge to take in all three tops. After the final pull up to the summit of Moel Hebog, we make a steep descent into Beddgelert, crossing the Welsh Highland Railway and passing Cloch Isaf farm. Expect a mix of surfaced paths, rough tracks and grassy paths, with some rockier sections and the odd bit of scree.