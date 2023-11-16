SHOPPERS will be able to park for free in Ceredigion towns for the three Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Ceredigion County Council has announced that it will offer free parking on 9, 16 and 23 December in council-run car parks across the county in a bid to boost trade and encourage visitors to our towns.

Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services said: “We’re delighted that we are able to open up our car parks for free to help support local business, whether that be shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants in the lead up to Christmas.

"Our local businesses create a wonderful festive shopping experience in our towns and so we’d encourage everyone to make the most of the free parking and shop from local businesses this festive period.”

Free parking in Ceredigion towns

Where you can park for free on 9, 16 and 23 December

Aberaeron

Regent Street

North Beach

South Beach

Aberystwyth

Lower Park Avenue

Maesyrafon

North Road

New Promenade

Park Avenue

Cardigan

Bath House

Fairfield

Greenfield Square

Gloster Row

Mwldan

Quay Street

Lampeter

Cwmins

Rookery

Market Street

Llandysul

Porth Terrace

New Quay

Rock Street

Church Road

Tregaron

Talbot Yard