SHOPPERS will be able to park for free in Ceredigion towns for the three Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.
Ceredigion County Council has announced that it will offer free parking on 9, 16 and 23 December in council-run car parks across the county in a bid to boost trade and encourage visitors to our towns.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services said: “We’re delighted that we are able to open up our car parks for free to help support local business, whether that be shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants in the lead up to Christmas.
"Our local businesses create a wonderful festive shopping experience in our towns and so we’d encourage everyone to make the most of the free parking and shop from local businesses this festive period.”
Free parking in Ceredigion towns
Where you can park for free on 9, 16 and 23 December
Aberaeron
Regent Street
North Beach
South Beach
Aberystwyth
Lower Park Avenue
Maesyrafon
North Road
New Promenade
Park Avenue
Cardigan
Bath House
Fairfield
Greenfield Square
Gloster Row
Mwldan
Quay Street
Lampeter
Cwmins
Rookery
Market Street
Llandysul
Porth Terrace
New Quay
Rock Street
Church Road
Tregaron
Talbot Yard