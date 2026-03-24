On Thursday 16 April at 6pm audience members will be able to do just that at the Guildhall, alongside free food from Street Food Morocco.
A Climate and Nature Hustings is taking place on Thursday 16 April at 6pm at the Guildhall, Cardigan SA43 1JL. (West Wales Climate Coalition)
Hosted by the West Wales Climate Coalition, a spokesperson said their aim for the event is to “allow candidates to demonstrate their understanding of climate and nature issues, what they and their parties plan to do to build resilience, reduce carbon emissions, and adapt our systems to meet current and upcoming changes to our climate, nature and society”.
The event will have simultaneous translation.
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