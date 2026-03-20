The Cellar in Cardigan will host a Sober Rave on Friday (27 March, 7pm-12am).
The free event is the third of its kind being organised by Absti-Dance, a project idea that came from a recovery group at Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS).
"We asked group members what activities they would like to engage with, and they came up with the idea of having a Sober Rave,” said Georgie Leonard, DDAS recovery group facilitator.
“Group members agreed that there is nowhere in Cardigan to go out and dance without alcohol or drugs, which makes socialising difficult.”
The DJs are all donating their time, and Steve Greenhalgh, owner of The Cellar, has offered his venue for free.
"We take the bar out of view, and alleviate the temptation to drink alcohol,” he said.
“The Absti-Dance club event has a strict no drugs or alcohol rule and an over 18 policy, allowing ravers to enjoy a jolly good dance, without the social pressure to drink. This is a big plus for those who have been unable to socialise because of alcohol worries.
“My own family has been affected by the harms of alcohol use, and I fully support the project.”
Huw Pritchard, one of the DJs playing at the event, said: “Sober raves are a reminder that we don’t need to be intoxicated to have a good time.
“Learning how to enjoy ourselves without substances builds confidence and genuine connection.
“When everyone is sober, no one feels left out or on a different wavelength.”
Absti-Dance co-organiser and DJ, Armin Elsaesser said: “The Sober Rave is a free event open to all.
“It's a safe space for people in recovery or for anyone who loves music and dancing.
“It's important that people who attend the event are not intoxicated as this could jeopardise others in their recovery.
“We are very grateful to Steve at The Cellar for hosting these events and look forward to seeing some new faces."
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