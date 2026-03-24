WOMEX founder Ben Mandelson said: “It has always been a pleasure and an uplift to meet Dilwyn on all of our musical roads: at a long string of WOMEXes (bringing insight, support, positivity and cheer to the event and community, and a wave of Welsh presence, diolch!), and at other events, and (me as an artist on stage) at the great Mwldan itself. His achievements and humanity are great, love for music indisputable, and his contributions to us are respected and felt by all.”