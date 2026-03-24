The CEO of Cardigan’s Mwldan will retire from the role in January.
When Dilwyn Davies, CEO of the cinema, arts centre, and touring production venue, retires next January, it will conclude an extraordinary 33-year tenure dedicated to the arts and enriching the creative community of west Wales.
Under Dilwyn's leadership, Mwldan has earned an international reputation, hosting an ambitious programme of touring productions, festivals, and a vibrant programme of in-house events that reaches over 250,000 people annually.
Dilwyn said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as CEO of Mwldan for the past 33 years. I am incredibly proud of what we - company, staff, trustees and community - have accomplished together, and I look forward to seeing Mwldan continue to thrive in the years to come. I also look forward to supporting the transition to new leadership during the coming months.”
Since joining Mwldan in 1994, Dilwyn has transformed the venue into a cultural hub, expanding the staff team from three to 26 members and achieving a £1.7 million turnover. His tenure has seen the hosting of thousands of film screenings, performances, festivals, and community events, establishing Mwldan as a cornerstone of the arts in Wales.
Key achievements during his leadership include fundraising, managing and delivering a £7 million Lottery Development redevelopment that significantly enhanced the centre's artistic and commercial capabilities in the early 2000s, launching a third screen, Mwldan 3, in 2012, establishing and co-producing the iconic Other Voices Cardigan festival, and programming and producing over 80 large-scale music, comedy, and theatre events at Cardigan Castle from 2015-2024.
Additionally, Dilwyn has produced over 90 individual touring productions since Mwldan became a touring and production venue in 2006, resulting in the delivery of more than 1,500 performances worldwide at prestigious venues such as the Liverpool Philharmonic, London's Southbank and Sydney Opera House, as well as major global festivals like Glastonbury, WOMAD, and Hay Festival. Mwldan has established itself as Wales’ most ambitious and prolific producing venue, generating vital income for the organisation and its artists and touching audiences across the world with projects originating in Wales.
Notably, Dilwyn led the creation of the award-winning ‘bendigedig’ record label, which has sold tens of thousands of albums globally, creating essential revenue streams for Mwldan and its artists. Furthermore, Mwldan has project managed the digitisation of over 20 cinema screens across Wales during 2012/13.
Cllr Olwen Davies said: “As mayor of Cardigan and on behalf of Cardigan Town Council, I would like to thank Dilwyn for his extraordinary commitment to the theatre and for promoting Cardigan as a hub of cultural activity of such a high standard that spreads the name of Mwldan and Cardigan across such a large area. Thank you for making our town special.”
Board of Trustees Chair David Grace said: “Dilwyn has been a remarkable leader and an inspiring figure in our community. Mwldan has become a multifaceted arts centre under his guidance; a dynamic space for artistic expression and community connection. His dedication and passion for the arts have shaped Mwldan into what it is today. While we will miss his leadership, we are excited for the next chapter in Mwldan’s journey.”
WOMEX founder Ben Mandelson said: “It has always been a pleasure and an uplift to meet Dilwyn on all of our musical roads: at a long string of WOMEXes (bringing insight, support, positivity and cheer to the event and community, and a wave of Welsh presence, diolch!), and at other events, and (me as an artist on stage) at the great Mwldan itself. His achievements and humanity are great, love for music indisputable, and his contributions to us are respected and felt by all.”
Eluned Haf, Head of Wales Arts International, said: “Dilwyn has built special cultural bridges between Wales and the world and created incredible opportunities that not only develop artists’ careers but also created meaningful cultural relations for Wales.”
Mwldan’s Board of Trustees will shortly start the search for Dilwyn’s successor, seeking a leader who embodies the organisation’s commitment to artistic excellence, integrity and engagement in a multi-lingual community.
Mwldan remains steadfast in its mission to provide a platform for creativity and cultural dialogue, ensuring its vital role in the Cardigan community for generations to come.
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