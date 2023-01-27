LEFTOVER food will be transformed into a free buffet in Aberystwyth town centre tomorrow (Saturday).
The free food will be available at the Bookshop by the Sea on Market Street in Aberystwyth town centre between 11am and 1pm tomorrow.
The buffet will be made using surplus food sourded by the Aber Food Co-op and made by Iwtopia Deli.
There will also be free recipes on offer and resources to help people make inexpensive meals.
The event has been organised by Aberystwyth University English and Creative Writing graduate, Ellena Jenks, from ‘A Taste for Change’, a project that explores how local consumers could be educated, encouraged and enabled to make sustainable food choices.
Ellena said: “We are really aiming to educate people and give them a taste of how delicious using food scraps can be!
“This event is part of a project to reduce food waste in Aberystwyth. Food waste is a huge contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, but we can see this as an opportunity to save time, money and energy.”
The event is free, no need to register in advance - you can drop in on your way to do your shopping or come and browse the books with some delicious food.