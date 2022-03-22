Free gig to celebrate Welsh language music

A FREE gig will be held in Cardigan on Friday evening to celebrate Welsh Language Music Day.

Welsh language pop act HMS Morris will be joined by Eädyth and Y Dail at a free-entry showcase in the Cellar Bar , Cardigan, on Friday to celebrate the seventh annual Dydd Miwsig Cymru

Cinematic electro pop outfit HMS Morris headline this Welsh language showcase event.

Having twice been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize (for 2016’s Interior Design and 2018’s Inspirational Talks) HMS Morris frontwoman Heledd Watkins has been described as a ‘mix between Bjork and Kate Bush’ who ‘demands attention with her pulsing, brooding and ornate pop’. Recent tours have seen the band play as far and wide as Montreal and Tokyo. HMS Morris return to Cardigan having previously played at Quayside Festival and at Fforest.

Eädyth, an electronic soul pop music producer, singer songwriter from Merthyr Vale supports with having featured on S4C’s Six Nations rugby coverage and recently been given airtime on BBC 6Music by Huw Stephens.

Pontypridd’s Y Dail opens the showcase, who despite only debuting in 2020, has been continuing his run of highly-melodic intelligent pop songs and earning regular plays on across BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and 6Music.

Although independent venues have had to adapt to changing restrictions during the pandemic, iconic venues like Aberteifi’s Cellar Bar are home to a lively Welsh language music scene and play a vital role in profiling new artists.

Despite these restrictions which impacted tours and live performances, there has been a plethora of new releases from Welsh language acts that are making waves globally. Artists including Carwyn Ellis, Los Blancos, Melin Melyn, Tacsidermi and Papur Wal have all released acclaimed music in the last 12 months, with tracks from Cardiff’s own’s Breichiau Hir’s album ‘Hir Oes I’r Cof’ played on BBC Radio 1.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru aims to introduce Welsh language music to a new audience by celebrating the artists making waves at home and internationally. A schedule of free gigs at iconic independent venues will continue over the next month, with upcoming events in Bunkhouse (Swansea) and Galeri (Caernarfon) as well as opening the tour at Le Pub (Newport) and moving onto Clwb Ifor Bach (Cardiff) – where Welsh language acts including SYBS, Mellt, and Tiger Bay still to play.