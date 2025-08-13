Gwynedd Council is offering free, leftover paint from its recycling centres to residents to take home and use. “Whether it’s to brighten up a garden bench, freshening a shed, or adding a splash of colour to a creative project—there may be something waiting for you on the paint shelf,” a council spokesperson said.
“By giving old paint a second life, we’re reducing waste, saving resources, and helping our community make the most of what’s already available.”
A trial at Bangor Centre has just been extended to Dolgellau, Garndolebenmaen and Pwllheli. If the trial proves successful it will extend to other centres.
To book a slot at a recycling centre in Gwynedd, go to https://orlo.uk/TqZ1M
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.