Funding is available for free school trips to Strata Florida.
The Strata Florida Trust invites schools to visit them for the chance to learn about the medieval abbey, the traditional farmstead of Mynachlog Fawr, and Ceredigion’s mining history.
Visits can encompass a range of school subjects, including history, geography, Welsh, RE, literature, art, architecture, archaeology and conservation.
Learning opportunities will be rooted within the WJEC curriculum and tailor-made with teachers.
Bring history and theory into practice and experience the place where Cistercian monks lived, worked and prayed. This historical site offers an insight into a practical and real way of living in this landscape, whether as a monk, a farmer or a miner.