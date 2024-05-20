A BARGE stacked with Norwegian boulders returned to Cardigan Bay over the weekend with another delivery for Aberaeron's sea defence scheme.
Simon Batty sent these images over the weekend of the barge off loading boulders as work continues on Aberaeron's south beach.
The rocks are being transported by sea and will shore up the sea defences in the Ceredigion town as part of a £32 million project, which will take a year to complete.
The Norwegian boulders weigh between 3-10 tonnes and Ceredigion County Council says they are ‘essential to form the core of the proposed rock breakwater extending out from the existing north pier’.
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme is funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.